Babuland opens new branch at Green Road

Children's playtime is now limited only to mobile screens due to the lack of playgrounds. Babuland, the largest indoor playground in Bangladesh, has been working to bring a solution to this crisis for the last five years.

Babuland has approximately 40,000 footfalls per month to its four branches at Mirpur 2, Uttara, Badda, and Wari in the capital, reads a press release.

Babuland opened its fifth branch at Green Road Branch on Sunday.

Babuland's first activity book "Planet Babuland" was published at Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023 from Tamralipi Publication. The book is an honest attempt from Babuland to bring children into the habit of reading.

Babuland will come up with more children-appropriate accessories soon. Furthermore, two more new branches of Babuland in Dhanmondi and Mirpur 12 will be open by April this year.

Among these two new branches, one will be built under the franchising model. Babuland is taking the big step of spreading smiles on children's faces all across the country.

So, Babuland is coming up with a franchising model where you can be a proud partner of Babuland's journey towards spreading smiles too.