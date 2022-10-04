Ansar’s basic training closing parade held 

The concluding parade of "General Ansar Basic Training (men) first phase", of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) was held at Bangladesh Ansar-VDP Academy in Shafipur of Gazipur on Tuesday.

In this phase, 995 individuals completed training as general Ansar, said a press release of the force.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan attended the function as chief guest while Senior Secretary of the ministry Md Akhter Hossain, Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, director general of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP were present as special guests.

The minister along with the director general of Bangladesh Ansar and Parade Commander Deputy Director Zahid Hossain, observed the parade in a well-equipped green colour open jeep.

At the closing parade, the Ansar and VDP Director General handed over trophies to Md Rafiqul Islam Hridoy for his excellence in drill, Md Nurul Islam for his excellence in firing and Md Akram Hossain won the award as the smartest trainee.

The trainees raised their hands towards their respective scriptures and took an oath to dedicate their lives in the service of the country and its people, adhering to the constitution.

At the end of the training, the general Ansar joined various important public and private organisations such as Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, airports, seaports, Rooppur nuclear power plant, Matarbari power plant, Bangabandhu tunnel, Metrorail, hotels, motels, and export processing zones.

At present, about 54,000 general Ansar have been incorporated in more than 4,500 organisations and are contributing to public security across the country.

Additional Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Brigadier General Khandaker Farid Hasan was Additional Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP and Commandant of Ansar-VDP Academy Md Shamsul Alam, and other senior officers and staff of the force were also present.