The Asset recognises StanChart Saadiq as the best Islamic and retail bank in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
24 July, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 09:41 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Standard Chartered Saadiq Bangladesh has been recognised as the "Islamic Bank of the Year" and "Best Retail Bank" of the country at The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards 2023.

StanChart Saadiq Bangladesh provides solutions centred on innovation, creativity, and convenience, the bank said in a press statement on Monday (24 July).

Digital solutions such as Real Time On-Boarding (RTOB) and Saadiq Non-Face to Face (NF2F) enable customers to manage their finances with ease and comfort.

Also, the Saadiq Sadaqah Account – a one-of-a-kind Mudaraba based savings account – empowers customers to make charitable donations seamlessly.

Sabbir Ahmed, managing director, head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "As we make progress and move forward in our journey to go cashless and embrace new technologies, Standard Chartered Saadiq remains dedicated to understanding and meeting the evolving demands of this expanding market.

"These award recognitions at The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards 2023 is a result of the consistent support we have received from our valued clients, customers, regulators, and other stakeholders."

Standard Chartered Saadiq is the only international Islamic banking proposition in Bangladesh for both retail and corporate clients.

The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards are the industry's most prestigious awards in what has rapidly become one of the most promising niches of global finance.

The awards recognise the best Islamic banks and houses, as well as the deals that have played a role in defining the industry.

