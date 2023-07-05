Asian Paints hands over 'Bring Colours of Happiness by Painting Happy Home' campaign's donation raised from customers to ActionAid Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy

Prominent global paint company and manufacturer Asian Paints, in collaboration with international non-governmental organization ActionAid Bangladesh, recently organised a campaign called "Bring Colours of Happiness by Painting Happy Home."

Recently, donations raised from the campaign was handed over to ActionAid Bangladesh. During the cheque handover ceremony, the global marketing head of Asian Paints, the marketing head of Asian Paints Bangladesh, the country director of ActionAid Bangladesh, and the Head of Partnerships and Resource Mobilization of ActionAid Bangladesh were present. Other officials from ActionAid Bangladesh and Asian Paints were also in attendance.

The campaign began at the start of Ramadan and continued until the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. Throughout the campaign, Asian Paints' Safe EzyPainting Service painted ActionAid Bangladesh's Happy Home in Mohammadpur for the girls residing there. Additionally, it was also announced that for every liter of Asian Paints' Ultima and Royale Luxury Emulsion colours sold, one taka would be donated towards the well-being of the girls in the home. Asian Paints has fulfilled its commitment to Happy Home by providing the pledged funds through ActionAid Bangladesh.

The journey of Happy Home began in 2006, intending to fulfil the fundamental needs of underprivileged and homeless girls in the country and create a better future for them. This shelter not only provides essential education to marginalized girls but also offers training in life skills and various creative subjects.

Asian Paints and ActionAid Bangladesh, with their commitment to girl children, jointly initiated the 'Bring Colors of Happiness by Painting Happy Home' campaign as a colourful gift to fulfil the dreams of marginalized girls. The walls of the home are painted according to the preferences and favorite colors of the children by a team of experts from Asian Paints' Safe Ezypainting Service. The rooms are painted using eco-friendly products such as Asian Paints, SmartClean, Royal Play Kids World, and other natural materials.

Through the initiative of Asian Paints, the vibrantly painted walls at Happy Home are aiding in the development of children's imaginations and bringing them more joy as they carry out their daily activities. The Safe Ezypainting service provided by Asian Paints has given the girls of the

home an enjoyable painting experience, which will boost their self-confidence and inspire them for a promising future.

Nazmul Huda Naim, Head of Marketing and New Categories, Asian Paints Bangladesh Limited, said, "By providing this financial assistance through our unique campaign, we have fulfilled our commitment to the welfare of underprivileged children. We are grateful to our customers for their spontaneous support of the campaign. In the future, we promise to continue making significant impacts in society with their participation."

Farah Kabir, Country Director, ActionAid Bangladesh, said, "We are delighted to be a part of fulfilling the colourful dreams of our girl children to build a bright future for them. This campaign has already made a positive impact on the lives of girls at Happy Home. On behalf of ActionAid Bangladesh, I appreciate all those involved in this campaign, including Asian Paints. We also look forward to a continued partnership with Asian Paints ahead We hope to take more innovative initiatives in the future for the welfare of girl children."