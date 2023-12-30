Apex Footwear wins Bangladesh’s Most Loved Retail Shoe Brand in the Best Brand Award

Apex Footwear bagged their 4th title of the Most Loved Retail Shoe Brand in the Best Brand Award by Bangladesh Brand Forum, reads an Apex press release.

With the exceptional combination of craftsmanship, technology and commitment towards sustainability, Apex achieved this honorary award by earning the trust and admiration of consumers nationwide one more time.

According to the press release, this honorary award has been given based on a comprehensive survey of 10,000 consumers conducted by the market research firm nSearch Ltd. The survey reflected Apex's ability to comprehend and deliver on consumer preferences as well as its persisting appeal through overall services. The loyal customer base of Apex has played a vital role in this uninterrupted success.

Apex Footwear was founded in 1990 by Syed Manzur Elahi and since then it has played a significant role in shaping our leather footwear industry and taking it beyond borders. Apex is proud to be a true 'Made in Bangladesh' brand and its success story is marked by iconic products such as the Franco sandal, along with popular in-house brands like Venturini, Apex, Maverick, Sprint, Moochie, Nino Rossi, Dr. Mauch, Twinkler, and SchoolSmart. Only Apex's factory in Bangladesh has Gold Level Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) certification, BSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative) rating and Leather Working Group (LWG) Gold rating.

From being just a footwear brand, Apex has evolved into a comprehensive fashion brand by offering the best quality accessories and apparel beyond footwear.

With more than 450 stores nationwide, Apex has created a strong retail network to ensure maximum consumer satisfaction. Moreover, Apex featuring global labels like Nike stands as a symbol of excellence in the industry.

Apex's continuous dedication to its mission of 'Honest Growth' has made it capable of conquering such honor by consistently delivering value and quality to its consumers.