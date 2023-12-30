Apex Footwear wins Bangladesh’s Most Loved Retail Shoe Brand in the Best Brand Award

Corporates

Press Release
30 December, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 02:39 pm

Related News

Apex Footwear wins Bangladesh’s Most Loved Retail Shoe Brand in the Best Brand Award

With more than 450 stores nationwide, Apex has created a strong retail network to ensure maximum consumer satisfaction

Press Release
30 December, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 02:39 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Apex Footwear bagged their 4th title of the Most Loved Retail Shoe Brand in the Best Brand Award by Bangladesh Brand Forum, reads an Apex press release.

With the exceptional combination of craftsmanship, technology and commitment towards sustainability, Apex achieved this honorary award by earning the trust and admiration of consumers nationwide one more time.

According to the press release, this honorary award has been given based on a comprehensive survey of 10,000 consumers conducted by the market research firm nSearch Ltd. The survey reflected Apex's ability to comprehend and deliver on consumer preferences as well as its persisting appeal through overall services. The loyal customer base of Apex has played a vital role in this uninterrupted success.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Apex Footwear was founded in 1990 by Syed Manzur Elahi and since then it has played a significant role in shaping our leather footwear industry and taking it beyond borders. Apex is proud to be a true 'Made in Bangladesh' brand and its success story is marked by iconic products such as the Franco sandal, along with popular in-house brands like Venturini, Apex, Maverick, Sprint, Moochie, Nino Rossi, Dr. Mauch, Twinkler, and SchoolSmart. Only Apex's factory in Bangladesh has Gold Level Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) certification, BSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative) rating and Leather Working Group (LWG) Gold rating.

From being just a footwear brand, Apex has evolved into a comprehensive fashion brand by offering the best quality accessories and apparel beyond footwear.

With more than 450 stores nationwide, Apex has created a strong retail network to ensure maximum consumer satisfaction. Moreover, Apex featuring global labels like Nike stands as a symbol of excellence in the industry.

Apex's continuous dedication to its mission of 'Honest Growth' has made it capable of conquering such honor by consistently delivering value and quality to its consumers.

Apex Footwear / Best Brand Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

2h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

8h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

8h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

1h | Videos
Cargo ships will have to pass an additional route of 600 km

Cargo ships will have to pass an additional route of 600 km

2h | Videos
New York Times sues Microsoft and OpenAI for 'billions'

New York Times sues Microsoft and OpenAI for 'billions'

4h | Videos
Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

1d | Videos