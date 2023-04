Apex Footwear led the Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) turnover chart on Monday as investors' participation increased in hopes that the business will get a boost ahead of Eid festivities.

On the day, the footwear company's turnover value was Tk30 crore, where the share price rose by 6.58% to Tk369.50.

Among other companies, Aamra Network, Gemini Sea Food, Orion Infusion, Genex Infosys and Eastern Housing Limited topped the turnover list today.