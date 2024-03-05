Anwar Group of Industries organises 'Induction of Leadership' program

Anwar Group of Industries, a leading Bangladeshi conglomerate, celebrated a momentous occasion with the formal induction of its new leadership team.

In a ceremony held at the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Manwar Hossain, chairman of Anwar Group of Industries, officially announced Hossain Mehmood as vice chairman and Hossain Khaled as the group managing director of Anwar Group of Industries, reads a press release.

Furkaan N Hossain, Waeez R Hossain, and Faizah Mehmood were sworn in as deputy managing directors of Anwar Group of Industries.

The "Induction of Leadership" ceremony on 3 March marked a memorable and new chapter for the Anwar Group of Industries, the release says.

At the ceremony, Manwar Hossain, chairman of Anwar Group of Industries, presented the group's brooches to Hossain Mehmood, Hossain Khaled, Furkaan N Hossain, Waeez R Hossain, and Faizah Mehmood.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including Mahbubur Rahman, president of ICC Bangladesh, as the chief guest and Bibi Amena, wife of the Founding Chairman of Anwar Group of Industries, Alhaj Anwar Hossain, as the special guest.

The ceremony was also attended by members of the Anwar family, stakeholders, and employees.

Committed to empowering its employees and creating a shared vision for the future, the Chairman of Anwar Group of Industries, Manwar Hossain, announced a groundbreaking move, all future employees will be made shareholders.

This bold initiative underscores the group's belief in its employees' value and commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive future.