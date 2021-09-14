Manwar Hossain elected Anwar Group Chairman  

Manwar Hossain. Photo: PR
Manwar Hossain. Photo: PR

Manwar Hossain has been elected as the new chairman of Anwar Group of Industries. 

Manwar Hossain succeeded his father, founder of the conglomerate, Anwar Hossain who died on 17 August.

Before being elected as chairman, Manwar Hossain was the group managing director of the conglomerate, said a press release. 

Anwar Group has a legacy of 187 years, but the foundation of the present Anwar Group is traced back to 1952 when Anwar Hossain pioneered the diversification of his family business. 

It now has exposure in textiles, building materials, polymer, jute, real estate, furniture and home décor, steel, cement, jute, Banks, Cement Sheet, Insurance, NBFI, Capital market, automobile etc. 

The group set up many first industries in Bangladesh, such as polyester fabrics, PTFE tape, GI fittings, UPVC fittings, electrical cable, and super enamel copper wire manufacturer and sponsor of the first private commercial bank. 

Manwar Hossain is the eldest son of Anwar Hossain and Bibi Amena. 

He was sent to St Paul's School Darjeeling, India under the tutorship of Harry Dang, once a teacher to Indian  Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Later, he went to the University of New Hampshire, USA and completed his MBA in 1992. He joined the family business in 1993 and was elected vice-chairman of the City Bank in 1999.

Manwar is the chairman of Bangladesh Finance, president of Bangladesh Steel  Manufacturing Association, director of Modhumoti Bank, sponsor promoter of BD Securities, BD  Capital Holdings and City General Insurance Company.

Anwar Group of Industries / Anwar Hossain / Manwar Hossain

