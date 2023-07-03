American Chamber of Commerce sends best wishes for US Independence Day

Corporates

Press Release
03 July, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 07:45 pm

Related News

American Chamber of Commerce sends best wishes for US Independence Day

Press Release
03 July, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 07:45 pm
American Chamber of Commerce sends best wishes for US Independence Day

The American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in Bangladesh has extended greetings and best wishes to all the people and government of the United States of America on the occasion of its Independence Day (4 July).

"On behalf of AMCHAM and personally, I would like to extend greetings and best wishes to all the people and government of the United States of America on this occasion," Syed Ershad Ahmed, president of the AMCHAM, said in a press release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"We sincerely wish that our trade relations will increase through diplomatic initiatives between our two countries," he added.

According to the media release, the USA is the largest trade and investment partner of Bangladesh. Currently, Bangladesh has experienced significant growth in exports to the USA, and there has been an increase in investment from the USA into Bangladesh.  

The US companies operating in Bangladesh thrive in sectors such as energy, technology, beverages, financial services, hospitality, and logistics. In addition, Bangladesh has received technological and technical support from the United States for many decades. 

The USAID has been supporting the agriculture, education and health sectors of Bangladesh for a long time. Notably, there have been significant changes in trade relations, and AMCHAM has been working as a catalyst for the past 25 years.

American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) / US Independence Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

3h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

Enigma of an unnamed tomb: Reconnoitering a Mughal-era mausoleum in Mohammadpur

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

7h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

8h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

44m | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

3h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

4h | TBS Insight
Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh