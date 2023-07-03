American Chamber of Commerce sends best wishes for US Independence Day

The American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in Bangladesh has extended greetings and best wishes to all the people and government of the United States of America on the occasion of its Independence Day (4 July).

"On behalf of AMCHAM and personally, I would like to extend greetings and best wishes to all the people and government of the United States of America on this occasion," Syed Ershad Ahmed, president of the AMCHAM, said in a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

"We sincerely wish that our trade relations will increase through diplomatic initiatives between our two countries," he added.

According to the media release, the USA is the largest trade and investment partner of Bangladesh. Currently, Bangladesh has experienced significant growth in exports to the USA, and there has been an increase in investment from the USA into Bangladesh.

The US companies operating in Bangladesh thrive in sectors such as energy, technology, beverages, financial services, hospitality, and logistics. In addition, Bangladesh has received technological and technical support from the United States for many decades.

The USAID has been supporting the agriculture, education and health sectors of Bangladesh for a long time. Notably, there have been significant changes in trade relations, and AMCHAM has been working as a catalyst for the past 25 years.