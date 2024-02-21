Amcham hosts discussion on draft 'National Logistics Policy'

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) on Tuesday (20 February) hosted a pivotal discussion on the "Draft National Logistics Policy" at a hotel in the city.

The session, chaired by Syed Ershad Ahmed, President of AmCham, convened prominent figures from various sectors including Kabir Ahmed, President of BAFFA, Dr. M. Masrur Reaz, Chairman of Policy Exchange of Bangladesh, Mohiuddin Abdul Kadir, President of FCILT, Naquib Khan, Supply Chain Director at Nestle, and John Fay, Commercial Counselor at the US Embassy, Dhaka.

Dr M Masrur Reaz elucidated the salient features of the draft policy, expressing gratitude to the government and all stakeholders involved in its formulation. The participants lauded the policy's robust framework and comprehensive approach, with only minor suggestions for potential refinement.

The discussion saw active participation from AmCham members in the logistics sector, presidents of various supply chain institutes and associations, industry experts, and leading researchers.