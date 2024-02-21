Amcham hosts discussion on draft 'National Logistics Policy'

Bangladesh

BSS
21 February, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 11:30 am

Related News

Amcham hosts discussion on draft 'National Logistics Policy'

BSS
21 February, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 11:30 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) on Tuesday (20 February) hosted a pivotal discussion on the "Draft National Logistics Policy" at a hotel in the city.

The session, chaired by Syed Ershad Ahmed, President of AmCham, convened prominent figures from various sectors including Kabir Ahmed, President of BAFFA, Dr. M. Masrur Reaz, Chairman of Policy Exchange of Bangladesh, Mohiuddin Abdul Kadir, President of FCILT, Naquib Khan, Supply Chain Director at Nestle, and John Fay, Commercial Counselor at the US Embassy, Dhaka.

Dr M Masrur Reaz elucidated the salient features of the draft policy, expressing gratitude to the government and all stakeholders involved in its formulation. The participants lauded the policy's robust framework and comprehensive approach, with only minor suggestions for potential refinement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The discussion saw active participation from AmCham members in the logistics sector, presidents of various supply chain institutes and associations, industry experts, and leading researchers.

AmCham / American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) / logistics / Logistics support

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

18h | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

18h | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Collected

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

37m | Videos
India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Japan: $290 billion defense spending plan insufficient

Japan: $290 billion defense spending plan insufficient

15h | Videos
District based Pitha festival in Oman

District based Pitha festival in Oman

12h | Videos