AmCham welcomes visiting US - Bangladesh Business Council’ delegation

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) organized a welcome reception yesterday in honor of Visiting US - Bangladesh Business Council' Delegation at the Westin Hotel Dhaka.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, The Vice President – AmCham & Country Manager, Mastercard – Bangladesh, presided over the program.

AmCham Bangladesh has been promoting economic cooperation between the United States of America and the People's Republic of Bangladesh since its inception through various activities engaging public and private sectors from both these friendly nations.

The US Chamber of Commerce launched last year the US -Bangladesh Business Council (USBBC), a testament to the growing interest in sustaining high-level ties between US private sector and Bangladesh. To set the stage for the next decades of bilateral partnership, the visiting Executive Business Delegation led by Jay R. Pryor, Board Chair of USBBC and Vice President for Business Development of Chevron accompanied by other Board of Directors and Sidhanta Mehra, Director, US-Bangladesh Business Council, US Chamber of Commerce.

The delegation included representatives from US Soybean Export Council, General Electric, Mastercard, Visa, MetLife, Excelerate Energy, Meta, Abbott, American Tower, Anchorless Bangladesh, Bell, Cytiva, Drinkwell, Exxonmobil, HSBC , UBER and other members of US Chamber of Commerce and Bangladesh Mission in the United States.

This welcome reception for the Visiting US - Bangladesh Business Council' Delegation followed by dinner was presided over by Mr. Syed Mohammad Kamal, The Vice President – AmCham while AmCham Former presidents and executive committee members were present there to strengthen the US-Bangladesh economic corridor, unlock the potential of its bilateral trade, highlight ways to support incumbent and new investors, and target an ambitious growth agenda that showcases new areas of cooperation between the two countries in advancing the goal towards engaging in the Indo-Pacific.

Since the beginning of the USBBC, AmCham Bangladesh remain committed to supporting the US community and we at AmCham Bangladesh, with a diverse membership base and outlook focusing on global, national or business environment, attempt to develop an approach that might help the private sector & regulatory leadership set the priorities on right strategies making rapid and inevitable remedies with a view to identify the opportunities/issues and recommend action/policies to enhance economic cooperation between the USA and Bangladesh and how we both can play a supporting role in the ecosystem at large 'doing-business' easier.

The US-Bangladesh relationship is anchored in shared values and strong people-to-people ties, as well as strong economic relations. Partnerships are critical and we value the mutual cooperation since USA is the single largest market for Bangladeshi goods in the world, still the largest contributor to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Bangladesh in different sectors & we hope more cooperation may attract more investment in diversified segments and contribute to Bangladesh's migration to a developing nation.

A good number of AmCham members and other distinguished guests attended the event and exchanged their ideas with the visiting business delegation on the occasion. Ms. Mohsina Yasmin Executive Committee member from Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) spoke on the occasion while Mr. Aftab Ul Islam, Director, Bangladesh Bank & Former President, AmCham delivered the closing remarks, also spoke Mr. Md. Nurul Islam, Former President, AmCham and Mr. N. Rajashekaran, Executive Committee member – AmCham & Citi Country Officer – Bangladesh Citi Bank N.A offered the vote of thanks, especially the visiting USBBC business delegation wishing them all the best going forward.

ABOUT AmCham: Since 1988 it started to operate as American Bangladesh Economic Forum (ABEF) and in 1996 established formally as The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh, AmCham with an objective to promote the economic relationships between Bangladesh and the United States of America. We promote exchange of information between the US and Bangladesh with a view to stimulating greater understanding about each other's potentials and opportunities. AmCham holds the full Membership of the AmChams of Asia Pacific (AAP). AmCham Bangladesh has also been accredited as a member of the US Chamber of Commerce.

