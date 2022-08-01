Remark organises Nior Summer Fest

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 07:25 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

In order to market the cosmetics products of globally popular brand Nior on a larger scale in Bangladesh, Nior Summer Fest was recently held in a hotel in Dhaka.

American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) President Syed Ershad Ahmed was the chief guest in this colourful fashion show and event, reads a press release.

He said, "Nior is a popular and well-known brand. This popularity has been possible due to the superior quality of Nior Cosmetics combined with regular research and cutting-edge technology. Every year during US trade shows, we see Nior's stalls overflowing with crowd."

"I believe that in keeping with the times, Nior will be able to maintain the same popularity in the cosmetics market in the future," he added.

Country's renowned actors and actresses have also joined the event as a partner of this cosmetics brand, which has been popular in Bangladesh for the past 26 years.

Actors Apu Biswas, Ferdous, Eamon, and Nirab brought up the use of Nior cosmetics and its popularity in the acting world as well.

US Embassy officials were present throughout the programme.

They are very optimistic about the popularity of Nior in Bangladesh like in many other countries of the world.

Actress Apu Biswas said, "We have to work all day by putting makeup. Early in my career when I didn't know makeup products very well, my makeup artist gave me Nior. Since then, I only use Nior for shooting makeup."

Actor Ferdous said, "Today's event through Remark have increased our confidence in Nior. I hope Nior Cosmetics brand will add new dimensions to the market.

"Nior is a big find for us. Actresses, models of Bangladesh are using Nior's products. Nior is now the epitome of self-reliance," said actor Eamon.

Remark's Managing Director Ashraful Ambia gave a welcome speech at the grand event held last Thursday evening.

He said, "Nior is one of the world's leading skincare brands. This brand is playing an important role in the skincare industry in different countries of the world.

"Remark has organised the event to further spread its products in the Bangladeshi market. With everyone's cooperation and blessing, Nior will spread quickly in Bangladesh," Ashraful said adding that due to the increase in global demand for its products, Nior has taken the initiative to set up a factory in Bangladesh to meet the domestic and foreign needs.

"With the highest technology this will be the largest setup in South Asia," he further stated.

In the event, the practical aspects of Nior Cosmetics were highlighted by country's famous makeup artist and trainer Shahida Ahsan and famous dermatologist Dr Sharmina Haque.

Mizanur Rahman, president of Remark, thanked everyone and said, "We are also part of the global popularity of Nior. Our partnership is getting stronger. Although Nior is a premium product, we will strive hard to make it affordable for the mass people."

