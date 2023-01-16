Ali Zaker Notuner Utshob 2023 to begin 21 Jan

Nagorik Natya Sampradaya and Mangaldeep Foundation are jointly organising a new drama festival named Ali Zaker Notuner Utshob with five plays by five groups.

The 6-day festival will be held in Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy from 21 January to 26 January.

The 5 plays promoted in this year's festival are: "Remand" of Hritmanch Repertory Production directed by Subhashis Sinha, "The Respectful Prostitute" of Theatre Factory Production directed by Alok Bose, "Sokhi Rangmala" of Battala Production directed by Mohammad Ali Haider, "Adam Surat" of Tarua Productions directed by Bakar Bakul and "Achalayatan" of Oriental Drama Production directed by Azad Abul Kalam.

Abdus Selim, Masum Reza and Sudip Chakraborty were on the jury board along with the senior members of the civic theatre community for the selection of the mentioned five dramas.

2018 marked the golden jubilee of the Nagorik Natya Sampradaya and 45 years of regular stage drama performances in exchange for tickets in Bangladesh.

Under the sponsorship of Unilever Bangladesh, IFIC Bank and Mutual Trust Bank Limited, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is helping organise the "Ali Zaker Notuner Utshob 2023" a joint initiative of Nagorik Natya Sampradaya and Mangaldeep Foundation.