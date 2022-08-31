Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds 377th board meeting

Corporates

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 09:08 pm

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Board of Directors held its 377th Board Meeting at the Al-Arafah Tower on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Alhajj Salim Rahman presided over the meeting, said a press release. 

The meeting reviewed overall business performance of the bank.

Vice Chairman of the Board Alhajj Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea, Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, Executive Committee Vice Chairman Md Abdus Salam, Risk Management Committee Chairman Badiur Rahman, Audit Committee Chairman Mahbubul Alam, Members Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah, Alhajj Hafez Md Enayetullah, Alhajj Niaz Ahmed, Alhajj Mohammed Emadur Rahman, Alhajj Engr Kh Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Alhajj Md Liakat Ali Chowdhury, Alhajj Md Anowar Hossain, Alhajj Md Rafiqul Islam, Anowar Hossain, Alhajj Md Amir Uddin, M Kamal Uddin Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary Md Mahmudur Rahman and other Senior Executives were present in the meeting. 
 

