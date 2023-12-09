AIUB Job Fair 2023 held

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organised "AIUB Job Fair 2023" on Saturday, 9 December. Dr Carmen Zita Lamagna, member, board of trustees of AIUB, inaugurated the event.

A total of 111 renowned national and multinational companies participated in the job fair, belonging to different sectors of the economy such as banking, IT solutions, telecommunications, networking solutions, pharmaceuticals, leasing & finance, call centres, automobile, real-estate, job portals, accessories and equipment, agro-business and FMCGs, amongst many others.

Some of the companies who participated in the fair are Abdul Monem Ltd, ACI Limited, Banglalink, Aarong, Bay Developments Ltd, Eastern Bank Ltd., Bata, Navana, Pathao Limited, United Hospital Limited, wEvolve and others.

Dr Carmen Zita Lamagna visited the stalls and expressed her gratitude to the companies for their collaborative participation.

The AIUB Job Fair is a platform for the alumni and future graduates of the university, to facilitate transition into the corporate world.

This flagship event is organised by the Office of Placement & Alumni (OPA) Prof Dr Abdur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor of AIUB, Mr R Tareque Moudud FCMA, Director of OPA, proctor, deans, directors, departmental heads, faculty members, students, alumni, others high officials of AIUB and representatives from different organisations, many of whom are alumni of AIUB, were also present.

The day-long programme continued till 5:00 PM, attracting many existing students and alumni seeking better opportunities for their ambitious careers, throughout the event.

A huge number of students and alumni visited the job fair and submitted their resumes to various companies.