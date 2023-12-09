AIUB Job Fair 2023 held

Corporates

Press Release
09 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 04:57 pm

Related News

AIUB Job Fair 2023 held

Press Release
09 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 04:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organised "AIUB Job Fair 2023" on Saturday, 9 December.  Dr Carmen Zita Lamagna, member, board of trustees of AIUB, inaugurated the event. 

A total of 111 renowned national and multinational companies participated in the job fair, belonging to different sectors of the economy such as banking, IT solutions, telecommunications, networking solutions, pharmaceuticals, leasing & finance, call centres, automobile, real-estate, job portals, accessories and equipment, agro-business and FMCGs, amongst many others. 

Some of the companies who participated in the fair are Abdul Monem Ltd, ACI Limited, Banglalink, Aarong, Bay Developments Ltd, Eastern Bank Ltd., Bata, Navana, Pathao Limited, United Hospital Limited, wEvolve and others. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dr Carmen Zita Lamagna visited the stalls and expressed her gratitude to the companies for their collaborative participation. 

The AIUB Job Fair is a platform for the alumni and future graduates of the university, to facilitate transition into the corporate world. 

This flagship event is organised by the Office of Placement & Alumni (OPA) Prof Dr Abdur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor of AIUB, Mr R Tareque Moudud FCMA, Director of OPA, proctor, deans, directors, departmental heads, faculty members, students, alumni, others high officials of AIUB and representatives from different organisations, many of whom are alumni of AIUB, were also present. 

The day-long programme continued till 5:00 PM, attracting many existing students and alumni seeking better opportunities for their ambitious careers, throughout the event. 

A huge number of students and alumni visited the job fair and submitted their resumes to various companies. 

Education

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tuhin Bin Salam has been at the helm of the business since his father died in 2017. Photo: Nayem Ali

60-year legacy: A chronicle of Salam Stamp Centre

10h | Panorama
Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How financial institutions can help transition to net zero

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The looming populist dystopia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Most capped footballers in professional football

Most capped footballers in professional football

23m | TBS SPORTS
How to overcome dollar crisis

How to overcome dollar crisis

53m | TBS Round Table
US vetoes UN resolution for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

US vetoes UN resolution for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

1h | TBS World
McDonald’s unveils CosMc's trial

McDonald’s unveils CosMc's trial

3h | TBS World