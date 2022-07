AIUB gets place in World’s Universities with Real Impact 2022

Among six different categories of World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) for 2022 ranking, American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) has received positions in five categories.

The categories AIUB got ranks in are Fourth Industrial Revolution, Crisis Management, Ethical Values, Entrepreneurial Spirit, and Industrial Application, globally.

In the Fourth Industrial Revaluation category, AIUB is top-ranked among all the universities that participated from Bangladesh, reads a press release.

In the Crisis Management and Ethical Values categories, AIUB is ranked in the top 50 list worldwide, and in the Entrepreneurial Spirit and Industrial Application ranking categories AIUB is ranked in the 51-100 range.

AIUB is in the position of 101-200 in the Global Top 100 Innovative Universities list.