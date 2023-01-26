AIBL opens 209th branch at Courtbazar, Cox's Bazar

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) has opened its 209th branch at Courtbazar of Ukhiya upazila, Cox's Bazar on Thursday (26 January), reads a press release.

Chairman of the bank Alhajj Salim Rahman inaugurated the new branch as Chief Guest.

Director of the Bank Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque and Senior Executive Vice President Mohammad Azam were present on the occasion.

Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony. He explained various statistics of the bank and ensured best services for the clients.

Deputy Managing Director Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury spoke on the occasion.

Courtbazar shop owners' association President Khorshed Alam Babul, General Secretary Abdur Rahman, Prominent businessman Abul Mansur Chowdhury also spoke at the branch opening ceremony.

Senior Executive Vice President Engr Md. Habib Ullah and Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed conducted the ceremony.

Local people and well-wishers also joined the inauguration ceremony.