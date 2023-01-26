AIBL opens 209th branch at Courtbazar, Cox's Bazar

Corporates

Press Release
26 January, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 07:47 pm

Related News

AIBL opens 209th branch at Courtbazar, Cox's Bazar

Press Release
26 January, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 07:47 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) has opened its 209th branch at Courtbazar of Ukhiya upazila, Cox's Bazar on Thursday (26 January), reads a press release.

Chairman of the bank Alhajj Salim Rahman inaugurated the new branch as Chief Guest.

Director of the Bank Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque and Senior Executive Vice President Mohammad Azam were present on the occasion.

Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony. He explained various statistics of the bank and ensured best services for the clients.

Deputy Managing Director Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury spoke on the occasion.

Courtbazar shop owners' association President Khorshed Alam Babul, General Secretary Abdur Rahman, Prominent businessman Abul Mansur Chowdhury also spoke at the branch opening ceremony.

Senior Executive Vice President Engr Md. Habib Ullah and Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed conducted the ceremony.

Local people and well-wishers also joined the inauguration ceremony.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) / New Branch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

1d | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

2d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

3h | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

4h | TBS Stories
PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

6h | TBS SPORTS
Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port