Agrani Bank observes Martyr's Day and International Mother Language Day

Agrani Bank PLC observed the Martyr's Day and International Mother Language Day on Wednesday (21 February).

In the morning, under the leadership of directors KMN Manjurul Haque Labloo, along with Managing director and CEO of the bank, Md Murshedul Kabir, placed wreaths at the central Shaheed Minar, reads a press release.

Meanwhile, Deputy Managing Director Wahida Begum, general managers of Agrani Bank Employees Sangsad (CBA), and leaders of various organisations were present.

Earlier, wreaths were placed in front of the Agrani Bank building at Shaheed Zafar Square. Also, a Milad and Doa Mahfil were organized in memory of language martyrs in the prayer room of the head office on Tuesday, after Zohar prayers.

