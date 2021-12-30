Agrani Bank, MoneyGram ink deal to enable easy sending of remittance

Agrani Exchange House Private Ltd, Singapore and MoneyGram International have recently signed an agreement for sending and withdrawal of remittances from around 200 countries of the world.

On this occasion, a virtual meeting was held between Agrani Bank and MoneyGram.

Agrani Bank MD and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam was present as the chief guest on the occasion, reads a press release.

He expressed satisfaction over the business development of Agrani Bank and MoneyGram and the deal between the two organisations would serve as a milestone in sending and withdrawing remittances through banking channels legally.

Also present in the signing ceremony were Deputy General Manager of Foreign Remittance Division Rezaul Karim, Agrani Bank Assistant Managing Director Shyamol Chandra Mahottam; MoneyGram International Head of South Asia and Asia Pacific Riz Sohail Ahmed, and Regional Head of North Asia and Singapore Sam Darmawan and Agrani Exchange House CEO and Director Abu Suja Md Shariful Islam.