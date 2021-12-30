Agrani Bank, MoneyGram ink deal to enable easy sending of remittance

Corporates

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 08:13 pm

Related News

Agrani Bank, MoneyGram ink deal to enable easy sending of remittance

Agrani Bank MD and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam hoped that such a deal would serve as a milestone in sending and withdrawing remittances through banking channels legally

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 08:13 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Agrani Exchange House Private Ltd, Singapore and MoneyGram International have recently signed an agreement for sending and withdrawal of remittances from around 200 countries of the world.

On this occasion, a virtual meeting was held between Agrani Bank and MoneyGram.

Agrani Bank MD and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam was present as the chief guest on the occasion, reads a press release.

He expressed satisfaction over the business development of Agrani Bank and MoneyGram and the deal between the two organisations would serve as a milestone in sending and withdrawing remittances through banking channels legally.

Also present in the signing ceremony were Deputy General Manager of Foreign Remittance Division Rezaul Karim, Agrani Bank Assistant Managing Director Shyamol Chandra Mahottam; MoneyGram International Head of South Asia and Asia Pacific Riz Sohail Ahmed, and Regional Head of North Asia and Singapore Sam Darmawan and Agrani Exchange House CEO and Director Abu Suja Md Shariful Islam.

Banking

Agrani Bank / Agrani Exchange House Private Limited / MoneyGram / remittance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

7h | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

8h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

9h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

9h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

56m | Videos
India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

1h | Videos
RRR collects 900 crores before Release

RRR collects 900 crores before Release

2h | Videos
Shakib in list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year

Shakib in list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
luxurious housing in demand
Real Estate

Investment in luxury housing booming