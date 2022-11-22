Admission open for Spring semester at Canadian University of Bangladesh

The admission process for the Spring 2023 semester has started at the Canadian University of Bangladesh's permanent campus in Dhaka.

There will be discounts and special scholarship opportunities on admission, reads an official press release issued on Monday.

The university is equipped with experienced faculty members, modern classrooms, digitalized library and modern labs (High Impact IoT Research, PLC and Advanced Control Lab, Power System and Protection Lab, Software Development etc.).

Shipping and Maritime Science, BBA, CSE, EEE, LLB, English, Media Communication and Journalism are in their four-year courses while Masters courses include in Maritime Transportation and Logistics, MBA and EMBA (Regular and Executive).

There is a 40% discount on the tuition fee for all undergraduate courses. A 25% discount is being offered on the tuition fee for Masters in Maritime Transportation and Logistics.

Moreover, there is a 50% discount on tuition fees for MBA and EMBA (Regular and Executive) programmes.

On top of it, there is up to 100% scholarship on tuition fees based on SSC and HSC examinations results. Among these, those who have GPA-10 in both SSC and HSC examinations except fourth subject, will get 100% tuition fee waiver.

All information regarding admission is available on the university website. For more information one can call -- 0170-7070280, 0170-7070281, 0170-7070284. A person can also chat on WhatsApp with the CUB admission team if needed.