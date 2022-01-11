ACI Premio Plastics holds dealer conference

ACI Premio Plastics has held a dealer conference at ACI Centre, Tejgaon I/A located at Dhaka.

After a year break due to the pandemic ACI Premio Plastics, fastest growing consumer plastics manufacturing company of Bangladesh, has organised this event for Premio Plastics' national level dealers, reads a press release.

The conference was attended by 330 dealers and among them top dealers were awarded for their outstanding contribution to the company during the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

ACI also shared their future plan for 2025 and action plan for 2021-2022 fiscal year.

ACI Premio Plastics also launched six new products on that day. The dealers experienced the new category of Premio Plastics Toys and Furniture products, added the statement.

Managing Director of Premiaflex Plastics Limited Dr FH Ansarey, and Business Director of ACI Premio Plastics Prodip Kumar Poddar, along with other high officials of ACI Limited were present at the conference of ACI Premio Plastics.

ACI Premio Plastics is a new venture of Premiaflex Plastics Limited (A subsidiary company of ACI Limited).