Plastic, polythene use must be prevented: Saber

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today (20 March) said the use of harmful plastic and polythene products should be prevented in any way to live in a healthy environment.

"Eco-friendly jute bags should be used instead of polythene bags," he told an Eid gift distribution ceremony in the capital.

Speaking as the chief guest, Saber said the government has identified the sources of air pollution.

"If air pollution is checked collectively, there will be some improvement next year," he said.

The Eid gift distribution programme was arranged at Prince Garden Construction Ground, East Basabo, to distribute Sari and Lungi among about 5,000 marginal people on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Thanking the organisers of the Eid gift distribution ceremony in an environmentally friendly manner, the environment minister said the Bangladesh Awami League government always stands by the people.

Terming the Eid-ul-Fitr a joyous festival, he said the government is making all efforts to control the price of goods.

Saber urged the local AL leaders and activists to stand by the commoners instead of organising iftar parties as per the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.