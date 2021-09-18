AB Bank distribute food and relief material among 1500 distressed families

AB Bank Limited recently distributed food and relief materials among 1500 distressed families at Bogura who were hard hit during Covid pandemic.

The distribution was coordinated through TMSS, one of the leading and largest NGOs of the country, says a press release.

Mr. Tarique Afzal, President & Managing Director of AB Bank and Professor Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum, Executive Director, TMSS were present at the distribution program. Senior Officials from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.