Real Madrid secure LaLiga title after Girona thrash Barcelona 4-2

Sports

Reuters
05 May, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 01:00 am

Related News

Real Madrid secure LaLiga title after Girona thrash Barcelona 4-2

Real Madrid, who have lost only once in the league this season, hold a 13-point advantage over second-placed Girona while Barcelona dropped to third with four matches remaining.

Reuters
05 May, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 01:00 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid claimed a record-extending 36th LaLiga title on Saturday after Girona beat Barcelona 4-2, a result that left Carlo Ancelotti's side with an unassailable lead in the standings.

Real Madrid, who have lost only once in the league this season, hold a 13-point advantage over second-placed Girona while Barcelona dropped to third with four matches remaining.

Goals from Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu earned LaLiga leaders Real Madrid a 3-0 win over lowly Cadiz.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti made 10 changes to the team who earned Real a 2-2 draw in their Champions League semi-final at Bayern Munich on Tuesday, resting key players like Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Antonio Ruediger and Toni Kroos ahead of the return leg at the Spanish capital on Wednesday.

Ancelotti's second-string players proved they were up to the task as they secured three points for Real and kept them on course for the inevitable LaLiga title celebrations.

The match also marked goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' first start of the season after an ACL tear in August left him sidelined for most of the campaign.

Real almost fell behind after the break, with Courtois making a brilliant reflex save to block Christopher Ramos' point blank strike in the 50th minute.

The Belgium goalkeeper's effort sparked a quick counter attack for Real, with Luka Modric finding Diaz running up the left channel and the Morocco midfielder managed to slot in a perfect curling strike from the edge of the box in the 51st minute.

Diaz then assisted substitute Bellingham to score with a tidy finish from close range in the 68th minute before Joselu tapped into an empty net in a counter attack started by Real captain Nacho in added time.

"These are special moments," Joselu told Movistar Plus+.

"The season is coming to an end and our fans deserve all the best. We will recharge from what happened today with all the energy we can to give our fans a great victory (against Bayern) on Wednesday."

Top News / Football

real madrid / Barcelona FC / Girona / La Liga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

16h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

2d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh lags behind Afghanistan in media freedom in South Asia

Bangladesh lags behind Afghanistan in media freedom in South Asia

3h | Videos
Turkey suspended all trade with Israel

Turkey suspended all trade with Israel

3h | Videos
Reus to leave Signal Iduna Park after 12 years

Reus to leave Signal Iduna Park after 12 years

2h | Videos
Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

8h | Videos