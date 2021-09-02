Aadi offers Bangladesh Team's official jerseys

Corporates

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 11:53 am

Related News

Aadi offers Bangladesh Team's official jerseys

Aadi is offering Bangladesh Team’s T20 official match-day jerseys along with the official caps for the local as well as the global customers, with free delivery offers.

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 11:53 am
Aadi offers Bangladesh Team&#039;s official jerseys

Aadi, the first cross-border e-commerce marketplace from Bangladesh, is doing something exciting following Bangladesh's recent phenomenal performance. 

With the maiden T20 win over New Zealand on the 1st of September, Bangladeshi fans are thrilled for the rest of the series. Aadi is uniquely offering Bangladesh Team's T20 official match-day jerseys along with the official caps for the local as well as the global customers, with free delivery offers. The practice kits of Test, ODI, and T20 matches are also available at Aadi, states a press release. 

There will be free delivery inside Dhaka within 24 hours and outside Dhaka within 3-5 days. We know that there are Bangladesh supporters beyond borders, and to make it a bit more exciting, global customers around the world will receive free DHL express delivery for buying 2 jerseys. Aadi, the fashion-focused online marketplace, is now sharing the joy of cricket with the global delivery support of DHL express. 

Aadi / Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

19h | Videos
Bangladeshi Mr Bean

Bangladeshi Mr Bean

19h | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

19h | Videos
ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends