Aadi offers Bangladesh Team's official jerseys

Aadi, the first cross-border e-commerce marketplace from Bangladesh, is doing something exciting following Bangladesh's recent phenomenal performance.

With the maiden T20 win over New Zealand on the 1st of September, Bangladeshi fans are thrilled for the rest of the series. Aadi is uniquely offering Bangladesh Team's T20 official match-day jerseys along with the official caps for the local as well as the global customers, with free delivery offers. The practice kits of Test, ODI, and T20 matches are also available at Aadi, states a press release.

There will be free delivery inside Dhaka within 24 hours and outside Dhaka within 3-5 days. We know that there are Bangladesh supporters beyond borders, and to make it a bit more exciting, global customers around the world will receive free DHL express delivery for buying 2 jerseys. Aadi, the fashion-focused online marketplace, is now sharing the joy of cricket with the global delivery support of DHL express.