7up rolls out its summer campaign with Shakib-Fido to reiterate its ‘think fresh/bhabo fresh’ philosophy

Beating the summer heat with its "Think Fresh" philosophy, 7UP® on Wednesday (18 May) launched its summer campaign featuring brand ambassador Shakib Al Hasan.

Taking an inspiration from 7UP®'s curly-haired mascot Fido Dido©, the fun new TVC portrays Shakib Al Hasan winging his way through a googly situation that life throws at him.

The film is an ode to 7UP®'s quintessential mantra to "Think Fresh/Bhabo Fresh" and motivates youngsters to tackle every tough situation with calm, composure, and wit, reads a press release.

Set on a rooftop in Dhaka on a sweltering summer day, 7UP®'s film ships to a casual gathering of family and friends along with Shakib Al Hasan.

Perfect crowd, perfect décor, perfect food, but the party lacks one key element – good music.

The film showcases an international DJ taking over the console and playing music that doesn't quite fit the occasion.

After multiple failed requests by the youngsters to play some local, more popular songs, 7UP®'s ultra-cool and effortlessly witty Fido Dido© comes to their rescue.

Handing over a chilled bottle of 7UP® to Shakib, Fido prompts Shakib to "Think Fresh" and come up with a solution to this problem.

Quick on his feet, Shakib gets the DJ to announce "Khida paise" (I am hungry) without knowing what it means in Bangla, making the courteous guests shower him with scrumptious Bangla delicacies and bottles of 7UP®.

Seizing the moment, Shakib grabs the opportunity to be the DJ of the day, gets onto the stage and plays their much-loved local party anthem, ending the film on an energetic, optimistic, and lively note.

Speaking on the launch, Naseeb Puri, senior marketing director, Bangladesh region, PepsiCo, said, "The defining moment of any rough situation is the girt, determination and wit we manage it with. This is what 7UP's philosophy too has been over the years, to tackle any curveball and googly situation that life offers with a 'Think Fresh' attitude. Our summer campaign and our association with Shakib, who is a true embodiment of this fresh philosophy, is synonymous to this. We're super-excited for our consumers in Bangladesh to watch this fun new TVC and exhibit this cool, go-getter and fresh attitude while sipping 7UP to beat the heat this summer."

Commenting on the TVC, brand ambassador, Shakib Al Hasan said, "Working with 7UP has been a treat on a range of 'Think Fresh' films that are crisp, fun, and engaging, as it's easy to put yourself in the situation and think what one could have done. 7UP personifies a fresh outlook towards life, and I resonate with the same, so it's always great to associate with the brand. This new film is a lot of fun, full of energy & I'm excited to see people enjoying it."

Talking about the campaign, Sharfuddin Bhuiyan Shamol, head of marketing, Transcom Beverages, said, "As Bangladesh's largest CSD brand, 7UP enjoys an unwavering love and support from consumers across the country. Like always, it has been an extreme pleasure to bring forth the youth-centric philosophy of 'Think Fresh' with the youth icon Shakib Al Hasan himself, and the personification of quick-wit, Fido Dido."

The new TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign. 7UP® is available in single/multi serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.