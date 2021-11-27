4th edition of Optimity 2021 competition kicks off

NSU Finance Club is back again with the 4th edition of Bangla Trac Presents Optimity 2021, the only investment and portfolio management competition in the country, in association with The Business Standard.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the workshops and the rounds of the inter-university competition have been conducted virtually, reads a press release.

Through Optimity, undergraduate finance enthusiasts can experience the challenging real-life scenarios of the stock market and showcase their expertise to claim the title as the maestro by beating the market.

NSU Finance Club has affiliated with 22 plus respective universities for the virtual promotion of the national event leading to the registration of 124 teams, according to the press release.

The competition comprises two workshops and three rounds, with the workshops being held beforehand to equip the participants with the necessary skills and insight. The first round is MCQ based, while latter rounds require them to crack a challenging case and present it to a panel of industry professionals. To participate in Bangla Trac presents Optimity 2021 in association with The Business Standard, the participants have formed groups of 2-4 members from the same university and paid a registration fee Tk510.

The first workshop focused on the basics of investment and the stock market. The workshop was conducted by Md Risalat Huda, CFA. He is a North South University alumnus, and currently serves as an Investment Analyst in UCB Asset Management Limited.

Consequently, the second workshop built on it and delved into slightly complex details of advanced portfolio development, investment decision making, and valuation skills. The second workshop was conducted by Mohammad Nayem Uddin, a seasoned industry professional, who has been working as the Portfolio Manager at IDLC Investments Limited.

Following the workshop, the first round titled "Know the market" tested the basics of the participants through an online MCQ based round. Among the 124 plus teams, only the Top 30 teams qualified for the next round. The second round, Wage A War, will take place on 27 November.

North South University Finance Club has made its name from organising national and international events since its inception in 2014. Conducting three successful events annually and aiding the undergraduate students with professional and personal skills through various development programs.