The 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Meghna Insurance Company Limited was held on the virtual platform on 25 July 2023.

Company Chairman Mushfiq Rahman, directors, CEO Md Abubakar Siddique, CFO Md. Monir Hossain, AMD GM Mamun, Company Secretary Kazi Miraj Hossain, and ACS were present in the AGM.