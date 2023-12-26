Orion Infusion holds 40th AGM

The 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Orion Infusion Limited was held on Tuesday (26 December) on digital platform.

Mohammad Obaidul Karim, chairman; Salman Obaidul Karim, managing director; Arzuda Karim, director; Zareen Karim, director; Md Shafiqur Rahman, independent director; Md Habibur Rahman FCA, company secretary and Md Mainul Huq, chief financial officer were present in the meeting.

In presence of significant number of shareholders on the digital platform, the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year 2022-2023 were presented, reads a press release.

The shareholders unanimously approved the Audited Financial Statements in the AGM. The declaration of 10% cash dividend for the year ended 30 June 2023 was also approved in the AGM.

