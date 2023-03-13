1,400 farmers get AB Bank Smart Agri Loan at Tungipara

13 March, 2023, 08:30 pm
1,400 farmers get AB Bank Smart Agri Loan at Tungipara

1,400 farmers get AB Bank Smart Agri Loan at Tungipara

AB Bank Limited disbursed agricultural loans to about 1,400 marginal farmers at Tungipara, the birth place of the Father of The Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

The programme was organised at Govt Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University College, reads a press release. 

Sheikh Abul Bashar Khair, president of Tungipara Upazila Awami League, was present as chief guest. Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, mayor of Tungipara Municipality; Md Babul Sheikh, general secretary of Tungipara Upazila Awami League and Sheikh Sukur Ahmed, chairman of Patgati Union Parishad were present as special guests with Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank Limited in the chair.

Local senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League along with other officials of the bank also attended the programme.
 

