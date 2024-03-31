Confusion cleared now due to improvement in economy: Finance minister

Economy

BSS
31 March, 2024, 08:25 pm
31 March, 2024, 08:28 pm

Ali said those who thought Bangladesh would turn into Sri Lanka have been proved wrong

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali. File Photo: Collected
There is a lesser shortage of foreign currency in the country due to the high flow of inward remittances alongside increasing export earnings, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said today (31 March).

"All sorts of confusion have been cleared now due to the improvement in the country's economy," he said while talking at a pre-budget meeting with the members of the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) at the Finance Ministry at Bangladesh Secretariat here.

Ali said those who thought Bangladesh would turn into Sri Lanka have been proved wrong. 

"There was doubt and confusion over the economy, but that has gone away. Then the representatives of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) came to us and said they are waiting for our proposals since they have no crisis of funds."

Ali said after getting such kind of assurance, it proved that there is no doubt and confusion over the country's economy. "We're preparing our budget this time the way it was prepared usually,"

Ruling out the apprehension of many people that Bangladesh would experience a situation like Sri Lanka, he said, "We're still alive and going strong and working to prepare the next budget". 

The Finance Minister also said, "The country is moving ahead and all the commodities are available in line with the demand of the people. Of course, prices of some products are increasing while some are declining. The country is moving ahead the way a country is run in a free market economy."

The ERF leaders headed by its president Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha and general secretary Abul Kashem handed over a set of budget proposals before the Finance Minister. 

Later, the Minister assured the ERF leaders and its members of considering their proposals.

