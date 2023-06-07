This year's budget does not make even slightest effort to appease people: Debapriya Bhattacharya

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 03:38 pm

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya. Illustration: TBS
Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya. Illustration: TBS

The proposed budget for FY2024 does not make even the slightest effort to appease the people, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD)  Distinguished Fellow and Citizen's Platform for SDGs Convenor Debapriya Bhattacharya said today. 

"If they want to win elections, they have to give more allocation to social security programmes for public satisfaction, that has not happened. The budget contains spending discretionary money that is perhaps more than the funds allocated for social security. But the amount of OMS has not been increased in districts including Dhaka," he said in a discussion titled "National Budget 2023-24 - What the disadvantaged people got" organised by Brac Centre, CPD and Citizen's Platform for SDGs in the capital on Wednesday (7 June). 

Presenting the main article, he said, "Since 2014, the normal pace of tax collection has gone down. Absence of democratic accountability results in massive shortfalls in tax collection and development expenditure. That is what is happening. It appears that either the government getting income, or the money has been smuggled, or taxes have not been paid."

"That is why indirect taxes still account for two-thirds of tax collection. What the poor give, the rich also give. More than one-third of people are paying VAT. Reliance on indirect taxes and VAT is fundamental in economic management," he added.

