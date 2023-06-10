Proposing VAT on local software a 'misunderstanding': Salman F Rahman

Budget

TBS Report
10 June, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 11:27 am

Related News

Proposing VAT on local software a 'misunderstanding': Salman F Rahman

Salman F Rahman backs demands for budgetary support to ICT sector

TBS Report
10 June, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 11:27 am
Proposing VAT on local software a &#039;misunderstanding&#039;: Salman F Rahman

Coping with the rapidly advancing technologies remains a big challenge for Bangladesh and the country needs policies to best utilise the opportunities in this area, said Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister.

He was speaking at the inauguration session of a two-day "JCI Smart Bangladesh Summit, Expo and CYE Award 2023" in the capital on Friday. 

He also backed the ICT sector's demand for not imposing taxes and value-added tax (VAT) on local software and technology products.

The government has proposed a 5% VAT on local software alongside several measures that the technology industry opposed strongly citing their negative impacts on the journey towards a smart Bangladesh by 2041.

"What has been proposed in the budget was a misunderstanding and I hope it will not be there ultimately," he said.

Anir Chowdhury, policy advisor to the A2i project of the government in his keynote presented the country's journey towards a smart nation from a digital one. 

He said there was no digital service by the government when the Digital Bangladesh vision was conceived in 2008. "Now over 2,000 services to the citizens are being delivered digitally."

Imran Kadir, deputy national president of Junior Chamber International (JCI), said around 22 lakh youth are getting ready for the job market every year and technology can help create the needed jobs in alignment with the Smart Bangladesh vision.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, FBCCI President  Jashim Uddin, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services President Russel T Ahmed, E-commerce Association of Bangladesh President Shomi Kaiser, JCI National President Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan spoke on the occasion.

They expressed their optimism on Smart Bangladesh vision, saying it is realistic as the government is backing it with the country's available talents.  

The summit converged young business leaders and ICT talents from across the country in the International Convention City Bashundhara, Dhaka.

Economy / Top News / ICT

BUDGET FY2024 / Salman Fazlur Rahman / Salman F Rahman / ICT sector / vat / software

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire. Photo: C. Michael Hogan, Wikimedia commons.

Life in the Wild: Entering the magic world of wildlife filming

29m | Panorama
Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

22h | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Now | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1h | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

19h | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg