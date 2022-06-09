Cabinet approves proposed budget for FY2022-23

The Cabinet has approved the Tk6,78,064 crore national budget for the 2022-23 financial year.

The approval was given in a special cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair today at Cabinet room of the Parliament.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will table the budget before the parliament in the afternoon according top priority to safeguarding marginal people from inflation fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size of the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk6,03,681 crore.

