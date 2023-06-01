Better govt-business ties must for attaining revenue goal: Dhaka Chamber

Budget

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 10:57 pm

Related News

Better govt-business ties must for attaining revenue goal: Dhaka Chamber

The chamber praises government for raising the tax on importing software, lifts, solar products, electronic products and others

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 10:57 pm
Better govt-business ties must for attaining revenue goal: Dhaka Chamber

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Barrister Md Sameer Sattar has recommended boosting cooperation between government tax authorities and businessmen for helping attain the revenue collection goal proposed for the next fiscal year.

The government has proposed the huge Tk7.61 lakh crore national budget apparently to keep the economy resilient against rising geopolitical headwinds. However, authorities also seem to realise the importance of increasing coordination with the private sector to face existing economic challenges like the forex crisis, inflationary pressures, reserve depletion etc, Barrister Sameer commented in initial reactions to the budget proposals announced on Thursday at the National Parliament.

The business leader praised the government for raising the tax on importing software, lifts, solar products, electronic products and others as the move would bolster business prospects for the domestic players in these sectors. Barrister Sameer also lauded the proposal to scrap import tariffs and value-added-taxes on 13 petroleum products as well as the proposed 5% tax reduction on diesel imports and efforts to harmonise diesel source taxes, which if implemented would reduce inflationary pressures for both consumers and businesses.

He, however, urged reducing corporate tax rates, as otherwise Bangladeshi businesses would fall behind global competitors and proposed taking into account business expenditures in every individual year for determining corporate tax rates. He also sought reduction of corporate tax rates for non-listed firms by 2.5%.

He also urged the government to avoid imposing value-added-taxes on locally manufactured mobile phones to avoid hurting the sector. For ensuring food security, the government should reduce prices for the diesel used in the agriculture sector on top of the proposed reduction in gas prices to support local fertiliser production. Taxes should also be imposed on modern agricultural equipment imports to boost local machinery manufacturers and ensure food self-sufficiency.

Barrister Sameer said the proposal to raise over Tk1.32 crore from banks would shrink financing sources for businesses, increase the number of defaults and ultimately constrict private sector investment.

The barrister proposed raising the tax-free personal income threshold to Tk5 lakh instead of the proposed Tk3.5 lakh from the existing Tk3 lakh margin, in light of the ongoing consumer inflationary pressures. The proposal of collecting minimum Tk2,000 from taxpayers even if there is no taxable personal income would also increase financial burden for inflation-plagued consumers and should be avoided. Vat taxable turnover should also be expanded to reduce tax pressures while the Vat collection and auditing processes should be automated to ensure transparency. Barrister Sameer said a specific guideline should be rolled out to employ tax collection agents and properly monitor their activities with a view to increasing the tax net.

BUDGET FY2024 / Bangladesh National Budget 2023-24 / DCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

6h | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

6h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

1d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prices up, prices down

Prices up, prices down

3h | Videos
6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

4h | Videos
How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

4h | TBS SPORTS
Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

13h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria