Additional Tk1,400cr sought for law enforcers in revised budget

The Home Ministry has sought an extra allocation of around Tk1,400 crore for law enforcement forces in the revised budget of the current fiscal year to support their preparations for the upcoming national polls and to address increased financial demands caused by inflation, officials have said.

Out of this, Tk1,030 crore has been requested for the police, Tk25.70 crore for the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Tk86.60 crore for the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB).

Besides, an additional Tk106 crore has been sought for the BGB and Ansar members deployed nationwide to address any unforeseen situations in the current political context.

Recently, the Public Security Division of the ministry wrote to the Finance Division, requesting extra funds for the police, RAB, BGB, Coast Guard Bangladesh, Ansar, and the Village Defence Party (VDP).

To manage the law and order situation during the strike-blockade programme announced by the BNP since the party's rally in Nayapaltan on 28 October, 230 platoon BGB and over 30,000 Ansar members have been deployed nationwide.

A senior official from the division told TBS on condition of anonymity that the extra allocation is necessary as the forces have undertaken activities beyond the initial plan of the financial year to maintain law and order amid the ongoing political situation. These forces are also required for additional tasks related to the upcoming national polls.

"Due to inflation, rising costs for essential items, and increased operational demands, the law enforcement forces are seeking additional allocation to cover expenses such as food and travel allowances, fuel, security equipment, intelligence activities, and the purchase of arms and ammunition," he said.

Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division Mostafizur Rahman could not be reached for a comment regarding the reasons for seeking the additional allocation.

Police want highest additional allocation

As per sources, the police department has asked for Tk1,030 crore including Tk60 crore for fuel sector, Tk414 crore for purchase of arms and ammunition, Tk100 crore for food items, Tk98 crore for clothing, Tk111.40 crore for wireless equipment and Tk50 crore for safety equipment.

Additional Inspector General of Police Abu Hasan Muhammad Tariq attended the Public Security Division meeting on 4 December, where the topic of additional allocation was discussed. During the meeting, he said the heightened demand of the police could be addressed by coordinating various sectors within the allocated budget, contingent upon approval from the finance division.

However, when contacted by TBS to inquire about the rationale behind the additional allocation, Abu Hasan Muhammad Tariq declined to comment.

Likewise, when contacted, Captain Mohammad Habibul Billah, director of logistics for the Coast Guard, refrained from providing comments on the reasons behind requesting the additional allocation of around Tk97.56 crore.

The RAB has sought an additional allocation of Tk25.70 crore in the revised budget of the current fiscal year.

Request to withdraw spending caps on power and fuel

Sources say the Public Security Division has requested the removal of the Finance Division's restrictions on petrol, oil, lubricants, electricity, gas, and fuel sector expenditure for each force, along with seeking additional allocation.

At the start of the fiscal year, the Finance Division stipulated that a maximum of 75% of the allocation for the power sector and 80% for the petrol, oil, lubricants, and gas and energy sectors cannot be spent to uphold the government's austerity policy.

However, law enforcement forces are seeking a reversal of this decision, with the police requesting an extra allocation of Tk60 crore and the BGB seeking Tk24 crore in this sector.

Extra money sought for awards

Meanwhile, the RAB, BGB, and Coast Guard have requested additional funds for the award sector. While Tk2.99 crore has been budgeted for RAB's awards, they are seeking an additional Tk13 lakh. Similarly, BGB, with a budget allocation of Tk4.30 crore, is requesting an extra Tk3.17 crore, and the Coast Guard is seeking an additional Tk5 crore. The total budget earmarked for Coast Guard awards is Tk19.60 crore.

An official from the Public Security Division noted that there is a provision for awarding members of these forces for acts of bravery, including efforts in stopping smuggling and drug dealing. The additional allocation is being sought to encourage and recognise such commendable activities.

The Finance Division said in a circular on 26 November, the revised budget estimate for the current financial year must be within the original budget allocation. No extra allocation can be claimed in any way.

An official from the Finance Division said considering the current state of the country, some additional allocation will be provided to the law enforcement forces in preparation for the upcoming national polls. However, the allocation may not meet the entirety of their requests.

"Discussions are underway with various ministries and departments regarding the revised budget, and a meeting with the Home Ministry is scheduled soon. The proposals for additional allocations will be finalised following these discussions," the official said.