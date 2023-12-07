Bringing down inflation will be extremely challenging: Ahsan H Mansur

Bringing down inflation, restoring foreign exchange rate stability, rebuilding foreign exchange reserves, and managing the fiscal situation despite revenue shortfalls will be extremely challenging, Ahsan H Mansur, executive director, Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI), said today.

"Inflation has been very high for a long time. Many people, particularly the poor and those with a fixed income are suffering. The balance of payment issue is complicating inflation management," the PRI executive director said while addressing a public lecture on "Macroeconomic Challenges and Policy Options in Bangladesh" at the Annual BIDS Conference on Development (ABCD) at a Dhaka hotel on Thursday (7 December).

The conference was arranged by the Bangladesh institute of development studies (BIDS).

Explaining the rising inflation, he said the rate began to increase in the post Covid-19 period amid supply chain disruption and the problem further worsened due to commodity price shocks owing to the Ukraine-Russia war.

However, inadequate domestic policy response in a timely manner is also equally or more responsible for the degradation of the situation, he added.

For a long time, the Bangladesh Bank had hoped that a positive supply response would take care of the inflation. But their fight against inflation remained virtually unattended except fixing the interest rate, Mansur said.

He also said there are multiple issues creating a balance of payment crisis. But in particular, the rapidly declining foreign exchange reserves and a sharp depreciation of the local currency has contributed to it.

Stating that the challenges remain in the field of inflation, exchange rate and reserves, he said policy needs to be adopted ahead of the national elections.

He said the macroeconomic management in Bangladesh has been unnecessarily complicated by a number of domestic economic policies such as fixed exchange rate regimes despite a rapid change in global economic and financial environment.

"The global fiscal policies were changing from a very low interest rate to very high interest rate but we kept it at 6-9%, which is a big departure from standard macro management," he explained.

Besides, maintaining a virtually fixed exchange rate – for a decade despite a very high inflation compared with trading partners and competitors – reduced competitiveness.

He also suggested addressing the stressed financial system, lower tax collection, dependency on financial accounts to develop foreign exchange reserves.

Meanwhile, also speaking on the occasion, former governor of Bangladesh Bank Salehuddin Ahmed advised policymakers to recognise the country's macroeconomic problems first in order to solve them.

"Political commitment is needed to deal with the economic crisis. But the problem is that in Bangladesh, policy makers, business and political stakeholders get mixed up," he said while chairing the session.

However, the former central bank governor also said there is no need to be too disappointed in the current situation. "But there is no scope to be too ambitious either."