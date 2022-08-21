BICDA hikes export goods handling charge by 25% 

Economy

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 05:58 pm

Related News

BICDA hikes export goods handling charge by 25% 

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 05:58 pm
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association (BICDA) has increased the handling charges of export products and empty containers by 25%. 

The move came following a meeting between BICDA and Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association in Dhaka on Sunday (21 August) afternoon.

Earlier, the private inland container depots (ICDs) had increased the handling charges by 23% on 4 November last year on both import and export goods. 

On 11 August, BICDA increased the handling charge on imported goods by 35% citing fuel oil price hike. After the increase in import charges, handling charges for empty containers were increased by 24% on 17 August.

Charges increased by a total of 58% in two phases over a span of nine months. 

With the recent rate hike, handling charges for export goods have increased by 48% in the last one year. One twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container handling cost about Tk7,511 before November 2021, now it has increased by Tk5,569 to Tk13,080.

In 2021, all ICDs handled 7.2 lakh TEUs export containers and 2.92 lakh TEUs import containers. In 2021 Chattogram port handled 32 lakh TEUs containers.

BICDA Secretary General Ruhul Amin Shikder told  The Business Standard that the machinery used in ICD operations is powered by diesel. So ICD charges have to be increased due to the recent fuel price hike. 

BGMEA Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury said that the increase in the export handling charges will increase the cost of their business. 

"It will be difficult for Bangladesh to survive in the international competitive market," he told The Business Standard. 

Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association Vice President Khairul Alam Sujan said BICDA had proposed a 42% increase in handling charges for export goods. 

"However, after discussion in the meeting, it was decided to increase the charge by 25%," he told TBS.

Top News

Inland Container Depots (ICDs). / BICDA / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

5h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

7h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

1h | Videos
21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

5h | Videos
Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

5h | Videos
Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings