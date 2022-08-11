ICDs hike imports handling charge by 35%

Owners of private inland container depots (ICDs) have increased the charges of import container handling by 35% citing the recent fuel price hike.

Meanwhile, they sent mails to exporters informing them of a decision to hike charges for handling outbound containers.

The Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association (BICDA) will hold two separate meetings with the Shipping Agent Association on 17 August and Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Agents on a later date, said the association's President Nurul Quyyum Khan.

The decision that will be derived from the meeting, whether the exporters agree or not, will be regarded as effective from 6 August, said Nurul Quyyum.

Earlier on 10 November last year, Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA) increased the charges for container handling by 23% citing the recent fuel price hike and increase in other export-import costs.

