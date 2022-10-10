Beza signs MoC with JETRO

Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (Beza) has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) today.

The agreement signing ceremony was organised at the Beza office, said a press release.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito was present as chief guest while Executive Vice President of JETRO Kazuya Nakajo attended as the special guest.

The meeting was presided over by Sheikh Yusuf Haroon, executive chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority.

The MoU was signed, on behalf of Beza, by Executive Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Haroon and, on behalf of JETRO, by JETRO's representative in Bangladesh Yuji Ando.

According to the media release, the main objective of the MoC (Memorandum of Cooperation) is to formally establish a link between BEZA and JETRO where both organisations will recognise each other as complementary centres for dissemination and exchange of investment information.

It will exchange information on better investment opportunities, investment and trade information on manufacturing industry, logistics and others. It will also explore investment facilities and incentives and marketing research findings, while exchanging information regarding the requirements, facilities and incentives for investment in Beza.

Beza Executive Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Haroon congratulated the signing of the MoC and said that the functions and objectives of Beza and JETRO are complementary. He said that these two organisations will become complementary centers for dissemination and exchange of investment information through the signed memorandum.

Ambassador of Japan appointed in Bangladesh Naoki Ito said, "This cooperation memorandum will be of great importance in developing Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (Japanese Economic Zone, Araihazar, Narayanganj) as a world-class economic zone.

He said that Beza is working to create an investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh and due to this information sharing, it will prepare a field of foreign investment from different countries of the world.