Beza signs MoC with JETRO

Economy

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 06:49 pm

Related News

Beza signs MoC with JETRO

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 06:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (Beza) has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) today.

The agreement signing ceremony was organised at the Beza office, said a press release.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito was present as chief guest while Executive Vice President of JETRO Kazuya Nakajo attended as the special guest.

The meeting was presided over by Sheikh Yusuf Haroon, executive chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority.

The MoU was signed, on behalf of Beza, by Executive Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Haroon and, on behalf of JETRO, by JETRO's representative in Bangladesh Yuji Ando.

According to the media release, the main objective of the MoC (Memorandum of Cooperation) is to formally establish a link between BEZA and JETRO where both organisations will recognise each other as complementary centres for dissemination and exchange of investment information.

It will exchange information on better investment opportunities, investment and trade information on manufacturing industry, logistics and others. It will also explore investment facilities and incentives and marketing research findings, while exchanging information regarding the requirements, facilities and incentives for investment in Beza.

Beza Executive Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Haroon congratulated the signing of the MoC and said that the functions and objectives of Beza and JETRO are complementary. He said that these two organisations will become complementary centers for dissemination and exchange of investment information through the signed memorandum.

Ambassador of Japan appointed in Bangladesh Naoki Ito said, "This cooperation memorandum will be of great importance in developing Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (Japanese Economic Zone, Araihazar, Narayanganj) as a world-class economic zone.

He said that Beza is working to create an investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh and due to this information sharing, it will prepare a field of foreign investment from different countries of the world.

BEZA / memorandum / JETRO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

20m | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

35m | Videos
An exceptional school in Dinajpur

An exceptional school in Dinajpur

2h | Videos
Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows