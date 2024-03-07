JETRO hosts Japanese HOTATE Night for young influencers

Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Dhaka organised a promotional night at a traditional Japanese style restaurant to promote Japanese Scallops (HOTATE in Japanese) in Bangladesh.

Government of Japan has taken steps to promote popular Japanese scallops as a sea food item in Bangladesh under the joint supervision of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and the Japanese Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

To mark the initiative, JETRO Dhaka has arranged a variety of authentic Japanese dishes made with Japanese scallops in different ways like grilled, marinated, raw and others by professional Japanese chef on 6th March evening. The event highlighted how scallops has taken special place on seafood platter in Japan and around the world.

"It is difficult to describe something unknown as what it is, still more, the promotion of something you don't know is quite challenging. I would appreciate it if the people of Bangladesh, specially who loves seafood could get to know delicious Japanese scallops and enjoy them," stated MACHIDA Tatsuya, Minister, Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh.

Scallops is not very well known to Bangladeshi people. But famous actress Jaya Ahsan shared her experience, "I ate the scallops when I visited abroad. I appreciated the delicious scallops from Japan in Bangladesh."

"Today I liked two dishes most, the grilled scallops and scallops oil soaked, said one of the popular food blogger- petukcouple in Bangladesh.

"Japan and Bangladesh- two countries have many similarities culturally and naturally. But Japan has naturally produced fresh scallops that Bangladesh doesn't have. We want to bring the Japanese scallops here, on your table," Country representative Yuji Ando mentioned in his remarks.

Young entrepreneurs, lifestyle influencers, food bloggers, popular celebrities and representatives from Japan government were experienced the Japanese delicacy at the event.

