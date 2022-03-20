Selling old tin sheets: A thriving business in Bhairab

Bazaar

Azizul Shonchay
20 March, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 10:03 am

Related News

Selling old tin sheets: A thriving business in Bhairab

Each trader sells old tin sheets worth around Tk10-12 lakh per month from February to April

Azizul Shonchay
20 March, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 10:03 am
A worker piles old corrugated tin sheets at Bhairab bazar in Kishoreganj. Traders earn around Tk30 lakh from selling old tin sheets from February to April every year. Photo: Azizul Sonchay
A worker piles old corrugated tin sheets at Bhairab bazar in Kishoreganj. Traders earn around Tk30 lakh from selling old tin sheets from February to April every year. Photo: Azizul Sonchay

Selling old corrugated tin sheets has turned out to be a profitable business in Bhairab Bazar of Kishoreganj district, where traders earn around Tk30 lakh in three months from February to April.

There are currently 10 shops doing the business at the old corrugated tin selling hub, locally known as 'Tin Patti' in the market. 

Each shop sells the old tin sheets worth around Tk10 lakh to Tk12 lakh per month during the period and generates a profit ranging from Tk50,000 to Tk1,00,000 per month,  according to the traders. 

Ranjan Chowdhury Setu, a trader of old tin sheets in the market, said, "The business is usually good during the Bangla months of Falgun, Chaitra and Boishakh, after which sales decrease." 

Sales of the item, which are in demand all through the year, reach the peak from February to April, as people repair their houses at this time of the year, said traders.

Low-income people mainly from Brahmanbaria and Narsingdi come to Bhairab Bazar to buy sheets of old corrugated tin. 

Traders earn around Tk30 lakh from selling old tin sheets from February to April every year. Photo: Azizul Sonchay
Traders earn around Tk30 lakh from selling old tin sheets from February to April every year. Photo: Azizul Sonchay

Tenu Mia, a buyer from Brahmanbaria, recently visited the market at the Meghna River bank and said he cannot afford new tin sheets for the repair work in his house. 

Several people, including Tenu Mia, said that they are happy with the price.

Besides, transporting purchased tin sheets is also cheap through waterways, they said.

The prices of new sheets are double the prices of old sheets.

The old corrugated tin sheets are sold at different prices depending on their quality and size. It varies from Tk2,000 to 6,000  per bun (per bun equals 54 kilograms, 60 kg, 65 kg and 90 kg depending on the quality).

The traders of old corrugated tin sheets purchase old houses and rooms made of corrugated tin sheets from different places of Chattogram and Sylhet. 

Traders earn around Tk30 lakh from selling old tin sheets from February to April every year. Photo: Azizul Sonchay
Traders earn around Tk30 lakh from selling old tin sheets from February to April every year. Photo: Azizul Sonchay

Then they bring the tin sheets to Balur Math of the Bhairab Bazar, where the sheets are repaired for selling in the market. 

It takes around Tk210 for repairing one bun of the tin sheets.

Mostafa Mia from Shamvupur village of Bhairabupazila said he and several other local workers are involved in the repairing work.

"Each worker earns Tk800 to Tk1,000 from it per day," added Mostofa.

Economy / Top News

Old tin sheets / Bhairab / tin sheet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

999 prevented around 1,500 suicide attempts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done

38m | Panorama
Pera Sandesh, a special variety of sweetmeat made using milk and sugar, is displayed in a sweet shop in Naogaon. The popularity of this sweet item has already transcended the border. Photo: TBS

The legend of Naogaon’s Pera Sandesh

1h | Food
Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

1d | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

13h | Videos
Green Madagascar Island turns red

Green Madagascar Island turns red

13h | Videos
When Vespa collection is a passion

When Vespa collection is a passion

15h | Videos
A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine