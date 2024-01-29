Reduce import duties on edible oil, sugar, dates, rice: PM to Cabinet

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (29 January) instructed the Cabinet to reduce the import duties on edible oil, sugar, dates and rice in a bid to keep the commodity prices at an affordable level during the month of Ramadan.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will decide on how much the duties should be reduced, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed reporters after a meeting chaired by the prime minister.

Mahbub said the premier gave the instructions after listening to the ministers about the action taken to control commodity prices.

The PM also asked all the authorities concerned to work in a coordinated way and monitor the market to prevent shortages in the supply of the goods against the demand in the market, he added.