Milk, egg, meat to be sold at fair prices in Ramadan: Livestock minister

Like previous years, the government has taken initiatives to sell milk, eggs, fish, and meat at fair prices throughout the month of Ramadan this year too, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman said today (25 January).

"A meeting has already been held with stakeholders to ensure the supply of milk, eggs, fish, and meat at fair prices throughout the month of Ramadan. Arrangements will be made to provide these products at affordable prices for marginalised and low-income groups through mobile sales centres," he said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a workshop at Dhaka Reporters Unity this morning.

He stated, "We have sufficient production of fish, eggs, chicken, everything. However, the prices are becoming unaffordable in many cases."

Attributing the price hike of essentials to the moral degradation of some people, the minister called on traders to sell commodities at a reduced profit margin during Ramadan.

"Entrepreneurs involved in production certainly have the right to get a fair price. At the same time, consumers also have the right to get products within their affordability and purchasing capacity," he said.

Mentioning the presence of middlemen between producers and consumers, he said these middlemen purchase products from villages at lower prices and then sell them in cities at higher rates.

The minister stressed the importance of highlighting this issue in the media to curb the excessive greed of this particular group of people.

Meanwhile, he also said the government will consider reducing the duty on import of food materials used in the livestock sector.