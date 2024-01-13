Make sure prices of essentials are not increased during Ramadan: PM Hasina tells ministers

Bangladesh

UNB
13 January, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 04:43 pm

Related News

Make sure prices of essentials are not increased during Ramadan: PM Hasina tells ministers

The prime minister said this while holding an informal meeting with the ministers who came here to pay homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

UNB
13 January, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 04:43 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday asked the newly appointed ministers to take necessary steps to keep prices of essentials under control during the upcoming holy Ramadan.

"Holy Ramadan is coming and we will take necessary steps to ensure the prices of the essentials are not increased during this month," she said.

The prime minister said this while holding an informal meeting with the ministers who came here to pay homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The meeting was held at her own residence in Tungipara, her home district.

Hasina arrived in Tungipara early in the day for her first visit outside the capital since winning the 7 January election with an absolute majority.

The massive win gave her the fourth straight term in office and the fifth overall.

PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin briefed the reporters after the meeting.

He said that this was an informal cabinet meeting.

He mentioned that the prime ministers asked the ministers to take measures during Ramadan, especially against the big hoarders so they can't create an artificial crisis of commodities.

She also asked the ministers to conduct anti-hoarding drives regularly in this connection.

"Put the prices of essentials under control so that the common people could live in comfort," she was quoted as saying.

The PMO secretary said that the prime minister gave directions to her first-time cabinet colleagues to know ins and outs about his or her ministry first.

Salauddin said that PM Hasina asked the ministers to highly consider the benefits of the country and its people while taking up any project.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

8h | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

1d | Photo Stories

More Videos from TBS

What did Israel say in the hearing of the genocide case?

What did Israel say in the hearing of the genocide case?

28m | Videos
What is in Xi Jinping's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Xi Jinping's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

4h | Videos
World Bank sees slow GDP growth, high inflation and low forex reserve for Bangladesh

World Bank sees slow GDP growth, high inflation and low forex reserve for Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Elon Musk brings 'TruthGPT' to challenge ChatGPT and Bard

Elon Musk brings 'TruthGPT' to challenge ChatGPT and Bard

5h | Videos