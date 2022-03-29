Prices of daily commodities are at tolerable level: Commerce minister

Acknowledging that the rise in oil prices in the country is due to rising oil prices in the international market, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that due to effective measures taken by the ministry, prices of edible oil and other essential commodities have remained stable and within the reach of common people.

"Meetings have been held with the traders to keep the prices under control and there has been discussion and review on the international market situation, demand assessment and stock of essential commodities," the commerce minister said in response to a question from M Abdul Latif in Parliament on Tuesday (March 29).

The Department of Consumer Protection is monitoring the market along with 28 monitoring teams of the Ministry of Commerce, Tipu Munshi added.

He also said that the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is selling commodity items through 3,000 dealers across the country, including Dhaka.

From 20-31 March, essential commodities for Ramadan will be sold to one crore low-income people across the country through TCB trucks, the minister added.