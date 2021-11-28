Sonali Bank prioritises to provide best service to customers: MD Ataur 

Sonali Bank Managing Director Ataur Rahman Prodhan said that the main task of Sonali Bank is not only to make profit but also to improve the quality of customer service by bringing technology based and customer friendly services to the doorsteps of the people.

Ataur Rahman said this while addressing the business review meeting of the bank's Cumilla Division on Saturday, reading a press release.

Sonali Bank obtained first position by securing the highest number in APA signed with the Bank and Financial Institutions Division of the finance ministry.

The MD called upon the bankers to contribute to the development of the country and the nation by being on the top in all indices.

Sonali Bank Limited Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui attended the conference as chief guest, which was presided over by the bank's Cumilla Division General Manager Md Moniruzzaman.

Sonali Bank's board of director member AKM Kamrul Islam also spoke the conference.

