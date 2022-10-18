Sonali Bank observes Sheikh Russel Day

Sonali Bank observes Sheikh Russel Day

Sonali Bank organised a day-long programme to mark 'Sheikh Russel Day -2022' on Tuesday.

Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim and Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali, All General Manger of Head office and other officials placed floral wreath at the portrait of Sheikh Russel, read a media release.

The programme started by placing floral wreath at the graveyard of the youngest son of the father of nation at the Banani in the morning where bank's company secretary, Tauhidul Islam and Dhaka GM office-1 General Manager (in charge), Md Abdul Kuddus were present on the occasion.

To mark the day, Sonali Bank also arranged a Doa and Milad Mahfil were held in the central mosque of head office. 

All General Managers's Office of the bank also observed the day in a befitting manner.

