SIBL inaugurates Dasher Bazar sub-branch in Moulvibazar

Banking

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 10:08 pm

SIBL inaugurates Dasher Bazar sub-branch in Moulvibazar

Deputy Managing Director of the bank Abu Naser Chowdhury has inaugurated the sub-branch through a virtual platform

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 10:08 pm
SIBL inaugurates Dasher Bazar sub-branch in Moulvibazar

Social Islami Bank Limited inaugurated its 94th sub-branch under the title of "Dasher Bazar Sub-Branch" at Barlekha of the Moulvibazar district in Sylhet on Thursday.

Deputy Managing Director of the bank Abu Naser Chowdhury has inaugurated the sub-branch through a virtual platform, said a press release.

Md Sirajul Hoque and Md Shamsul Hoque, deputy managing directors; Abdul Hannan Khan, company secretary; Md Moniruzzaman, head of Marketing and Brand Communication Division; Saif Al-Amin, head of Branches Control and General Banking Division; manager of Barlekha branch, in-charge of the sub-branch and other local dignitaries also attended the inaugural ceremony.

SIBL / Barlekha / Moulvibazar

