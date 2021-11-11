SIBL inaugurates Dasher Bazar sub-branch in Moulvibazar

Social Islami Bank Limited inaugurated its 94th sub-branch under the title of "Dasher Bazar Sub-Branch" at Barlekha of the Moulvibazar district in Sylhet on Thursday.

Deputy Managing Director of the bank Abu Naser Chowdhury has inaugurated the sub-branch through a virtual platform, said a press release.

Md Sirajul Hoque and Md Shamsul Hoque, deputy managing directors; Abdul Hannan Khan, company secretary; Md Moniruzzaman, head of Marketing and Brand Communication Division; Saif Al-Amin, head of Branches Control and General Banking Division; manager of Barlekha branch, in-charge of the sub-branch and other local dignitaries also attended the inaugural ceremony.