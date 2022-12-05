Shahjalal Islami Bank wins ICAB National Award

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited secured first position in the 22nd ICAB National Award for the best presented Annual Report-2021.

On 3 December, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) organised the 22nd ICAB National Award ceremony at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital, reads a press release.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Mohammed Younus, the Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mosleh Uddin Ahmed and the CFO of the bank Md Jafar Sadeq received the award from the chief guest of the programme Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

Among others the Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, the Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, the Chairman of Financial Reporting Council (FRC) Professor Dr Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, the President of ICAB Md Shahadat Hossain, Additional Managing Director of the bank Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of the bank Imtiaz U Ahmed and the Company Secretary of the bank Md Abul Bashar were also present in the award programme.